Emrata nue contre les lois anti-avortement
La star a décidé de frapper fort pour montrer son opposition aux sénateurs de l'Alabama qui ont voté pour l'interdiction de l'avortement.
La mannequin et actrice Emily Ratajkowski s'est entièrement dénudée sur Instagram pour protester contre la nouvelle loi anti-avortement en Alabama. Les sénateurs de l'État ont voté la loi HB 314 qui interdit l'avortement, sauf en cas de danger pour la mère ou le fœtus. Les médecins pratiquant l'IVG seront quant à eux passibles d'une peine allant de 10 à 99 ans de prison.
Nombreuses ont été les stars à se mobiliser contre la loi, et la dernière en date est Emily Ratajkowski, qui a posée nue sur Instagram, cachant ses seins de son bras droit, et ses parties intimes d'une fleur. «Cette semaine, 25 vieux hommes blancs ont voté pour interdire l'avortement en Alabama, même en cas de viol ou d'inceste. Ces hommes de pouvoir imposent leurs volontés sur les corps des femmes afin de perpétuer le patriarcat et le complexe carcéral en empêchant les femmes ayant peu de moyens de choisir de ne pas se reproduire. Les États qui tentent d'interdire l'avortement sont ceux qui ont les plus fortes populations de femmes noires. C'est une affaire de classe et de race et une attaque contre les droits fondamentaux des femmes, protégés depuis Roe vs Wade en 1973. Nos corps, nos choix», a-t-elle posté en légende.
Une loi qui rend «malade» Kylie Jenner
Quelque temps plus tard, l'actrice a publié une photo d'elle manifestant à Washington D.C. contre la nomination de Brett Kavanaugh à la Cour Suprême en octobre 2018, où elle avait été arrêtée aux côtés d'Amy Schumer. On peut la voir tenir une pancarte sur laquelle est écrite «Respectez l'existence des femmes ou attendez-vous à notre résistance», sur la photo.
Le droit à l'avortement est aussi menacé dans l'Ohio, au Mississippi, au Kentucky, dans le Missouri, en Géorgie, dans l'Iowa et dans le Dakota du Nord. Rihanna, Minka Kelly, Mandy Moore et Busy Philipps font partie des célébrités qui se battent contre ce mouvement anti-avortement en utilisant le hashtag #YouKnowMe (vous me connaissez, en français), afin de faire passer leur message.
«J'en fais encore des cauchemars»
Kylie Jenner, quant à elle, a expliqué à ses abonnés que la nouvelle loi de l'Alabama la rendait «malade», en postant un montage des 29 sénateurs républicains qui ont voté la loi, dans sa Story Instagram. Minda Kelly a, elle, partagé sa propre expérience de l'avortement. Elle a expliqué y avoir eu recours étant jeune. «C'est la décision la plus intelligente que j'ai pu prendre à l'époque, que ce soit pour moi ou mon petit ami de l'époque, mais aussi pour ce fœtus», a-t-elle confié.
De même, Milla Jovovich a elle aussi confié avoir eu recours à l'avortement en 2016. «C'est l'une des expériences les plus horribles que j'ai vécues. J'en fais encore des cauchemars», a-t-elle écrit sur Instagram.
