Kate Hudson se lance le défi de perdre 12 kilos

Sa dernière grossesse lui a fait prendre plus de 12 kilos et elle ne s’en cache pas. Il y a quelques jours, Kate Hudson a posté sur son compte Instagram un selfie d’elle vêtue d’une tenue de sport qui révèle sa silhouette post-accouchement après la naissance de sa fille Rani, le 2 octobre dernier. Le post a été liké près de 600 000 fois et a suscité une avalanche de commentaires enthousiastes. Il faut dire qu’avec sa photo, l’actrice américaine de 39 ans a mis en ligne un long commentaire dans lequel elle évoque la difficulté pour toute femme de trouver son équilibre entre sa vie de mère, sa vie de femme et sa vie professionnelle.

Seulement voilà: si Kate Hudson a posté cette image, ce n’est pas pour expliquer qu’elle a décidé d’accepter sa nouvelle silhouette. C’est pour annoncer, au contraire, qu’elle s’est donné une «mission»: démarrer un programme de remise en forme en vue de retrouver son poids idéal d’ici au printemps prochain pour être au top pour son prochain tournage. Mieux: elle invite ses followers à suivre ses conseils, recettes et exercices sur son compte Pretty Happy Official consacré à la forme et à la santé.

Au menu de ces prochains mois pour la comédienne: manger sainement, faire du sport et de la méditation. Tout ça, ajoute-t-elle, en continuant à élever ses trois enfants et à allaiter la petite dernière, en travaillant tous les jours, en réservant du temps pour son homme mais aussi pour ses copines, et, bien sûr, «sans devenir dingue».

