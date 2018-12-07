Après sa grossesse
Kate Hudson se lance le défi de perdre 12 kilos
Sur Instagram, l'actrice a posté un selfie qui révèle sa silhouette post-accouchement. Elle annonce entamer un programme sportif de remise en forme.
So...here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey. If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappy will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving to foods/recipes we ❤️ and meditation practices I just can’t live without ????♀️ MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! ???? I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays!
Sa dernière grossesse lui a fait prendre plus de 12 kilos et elle ne s’en cache pas. Il y a quelques jours, Kate Hudson a posté sur son compte Instagram un selfie d’elle vêtue d’une tenue de sport qui révèle sa silhouette post-accouchement après la naissance de sa fille Rani, le 2 octobre dernier. Le post a été liké près de 600 000 fois et a suscité une avalanche de commentaires enthousiastes. Il faut dire qu’avec sa photo, l’actrice américaine de 39 ans a mis en ligne un long commentaire dans lequel elle évoque la difficulté pour toute femme de trouver son équilibre entre sa vie de mère, sa vie de femme et sa vie professionnelle.
Seulement voilà: si Kate Hudson a posté cette image, ce n’est pas pour expliquer qu’elle a décidé d’accepter sa nouvelle silhouette. C’est pour annoncer, au contraire, qu’elle s’est donné une «mission»: démarrer un programme de remise en forme en vue de retrouver son poids idéal d’ici au printemps prochain pour être au top pour son prochain tournage. Mieux: elle invite ses followers à suivre ses conseils, recettes et exercices sur son compte Pretty Happy Official consacré à la forme et à la santé.
Au menu de ces prochains mois pour la comédienne: manger sainement, faire du sport et de la méditation. Tout ça, ajoute-t-elle, en continuant à élever ses trois enfants et à allaiter la petite dernière, en travaillant tous les jours, en réservant du temps pour son homme mais aussi pour ses copines, et, bien sûr, «sans devenir dingue».
