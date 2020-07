Drew Barrymore ne veut pas «avoir la taille d'un bus»

View this post on Instagram

Drew Barrymore by #drewbarrymore. The multi-hyphenate covers our August #InStyleBadassWomen issue, joining a group of celebrities and healthcare workers from around the country who are showing up, speaking up and getting things done. At the #linkinbio Barrymore discusses the power of optimism, the importance of voting, and more. Stay tuned for our full Badass list coming this week. (Note: This interview and photoshoot took place in late May). Photographed by: @drewbarrymore Styled by: @juliavonboehm Story by: @laurabrown99