Camila Mendes
«Mon désir d'être mince m'a rendue malheureuse»
Fatiguée de suivre des régimes, l'actrice et chanteuse américaine, Camila Mendes, a décidé d'accepter son physique.
Camila Mendes a poussé un coup de gueule sur Instagram. Elle ne veut plus suivre de régimes.
La star de «Riverdale» a pris une grande décision: elle ne se privera plus de manger ce qu'elle veut. «Fini les régimes», a-t-elle écrit sur Instagram, lundi. Soutenant une organisation qui lutte contre les troubles alimentaires, Camila Mendes veut ainsi sensibiliser les jeunes. «Je ne supporte plus le message toxique envoyé par les médias: qu'il faut être mince pour avoir un corps idéal», peut-on lire.
Pendant des années, l'Américaine de 23 ans était obsédée par les régimes. «Mon désir d'être mince m'a rendue malheureuse», a-t-elle confié. C'est grâce à sa rencontre avec une naturopathe que la jeune femme a pu retrouver un équilibre. Enfin libérée, l'actrice encourage ses fans à s'accepter tels qu'ils sont. «Chaque corps a ses propres gènes. Bien manger et faire du sport permet d'être en bonne santé, mais cela ne vous rendra pas nécessairement plus mince», a-t-elle précisé.
When did being thin become more important than being healthy? I recently went to a naturopath for the first time in my life. I told her about my anxiety around food and my obsession with dieting. She phrased a pivotal question in such a way that struck a chord with me: what other things could you be thinking about if you didn't spend all your time thinking about your diet? I suddenly remembered all the activities I love that used to occupy my time. At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns. Somehow I had stripped myself of all the pastimes that brought me joy, and all that was left of me was my anxiety around food. My passion for education, cinema, music, etc. — all the interests that used to occupy my mind — had been eaten away by my desire to be thin, and it made me miserable. I'm done believing in the idea that there's a thinner, happier version of me on the other side of all the tireless effort. Your body type is subject to genetics, and while eating nutrient-dense foods and exercising regularly will make you healthier, it will not necessarily make you thinner, and the current system fails to make that distinction. I'm sick of the toxic narrative that the media consistently feeds us: that being thin is the ideal body type. A healthy body is the ideal body type, and that will look different for every person. I'm #donewithdieting - join me in this movement and share your story! Une publication partagée par Camila Mendes (@camimendes) le 19 Févr. 2018 à 9 :13 PST
