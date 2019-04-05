Déjà maman d'une fille et de trois garçons, Hilaria Bladwin a annoncé sur Instagram qu'elle attendait un autre enfant. Seulement, ce qui devrait être une source de joie pour la prof de yoga pourrait devenir une épreuve. «Je veux partager avec vous le fait que je vais sûrement faire une fausse-couche», a écrit l'Espagnole de 35 ans. Pour elle, il était important d'être honnête avec ses followers, même si cela implique d'annoncer quelque chose de difficile.

«Mon travail est d'aider les autres à être vrais et ouverts. Je veux faire partie de ceux qui normalisent la fausse-couche et qui cessent de la stigmatiser», a-t-elle ajouté, expliquant que l'embryon qu'elle porte ne grandit pas beaucoup et que les battements de son coeur ne sont pas très forts. «Nous attendons et c'est dur. Il y a tellement d'incertitudes... mais les chances que la grossesse arrive à son terme sont très faibles», a-t-elle confié.

Dans cette période difficile, Hilaria peut compter sur le soutien indéfectible de son mari, Alec, de ses enfants, de son médecin et de ses amis: «Ils m'aident à voir que la vie est belle, même si parfois elle semble moche.»

Se sentant fragile et ayant besoin de soutien, elle a demandé aux internautes d'être gentils dans leurs commentaires. Et si la grande majorité l'a soutenue, certains n'ont pas hésité à la critiquer. A une personne qui lui disait qu'elle était «ennuyante», Madame Baldwin lui a demandé pourquoi elle la suivait. «Je vous suggère de lire les commentaires de gens qui ont vécu la même chose et peut-être que votre coeur et votre compassion vont grandir», a-t-elle écrit.

(L'essentiel/jfa)