Hilaria Bladwin
05 avril 2019 18:59; Act: 05.04.2019 19:00 Print
«Je vais sûrement faire une fausse-couche»
Enceinte de son cinquième enfant, la femme d'Alec Baldwin a fait une triste révélation sur Instagram.
Hilaria Baldwin a décidé de ne rien cacher à ses followers. (photo: Instagram)
Déjà maman d'une fille et de trois garçons, Hilaria Bladwin a annoncé sur Instagram qu'elle attendait un autre enfant. Seulement, ce qui devrait être une source de joie pour la prof de yoga pourrait devenir une épreuve. «Je veux partager avec vous le fait que je vais sûrement faire une fausse-couche», a écrit l'Espagnole de 35 ans. Pour elle, il était important d'être honnête avec ses followers, même si cela implique d'annoncer quelque chose de difficile.
«Mon travail est d'aider les autres à être vrais et ouverts. Je veux faire partie de ceux qui normalisent la fausse-couche et qui cessent de la stigmatiser», a-t-elle ajouté, expliquant que l'embryon qu'elle porte ne grandit pas beaucoup et que les battements de son coeur ne sont pas très forts. «Nous attendons et c'est dur. Il y a tellement d'incertitudes... mais les chances que la grossesse arrive à son terme sont très faibles», a-t-elle confié.
Dans cette période difficile, Hilaria peut compter sur le soutien indéfectible de son mari, Alec, de ses enfants, de son médecin et de ses amis: «Ils m'aident à voir que la vie est belle, même si parfois elle semble moche.»
Voir cette publication sur InstagramI want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I'm nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn't. I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies' mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I'm feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic. Une publication partagée par Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) le 4 Avril 2019 à 6 :47 PDT
Se sentant fragile et ayant besoin de soutien, elle a demandé aux internautes d'être gentils dans leurs commentaires. Et si la grande majorité l'a soutenue, certains n'ont pas hésité à la critiquer. A une personne qui lui disait qu'elle était «ennuyante», Madame Baldwin lui a demandé pourquoi elle la suivait. «Je vous suggère de lire les commentaires de gens qui ont vécu la même chose et peut-être que votre coeur et votre compassion vont grandir», a-t-elle écrit.
