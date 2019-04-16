Le bébé d'Harry et de Meghan est-​​il déjà né?

Le prince Harry, 34 ans, et la duchesse Meghan, 37 ans, ont remercié leurs followers pour les dons dans un nouveau message sur leur profil Instagram officiel. La semaine passée, le couple avait demandé à leurs fans de faire des dons à des œuvres caritatives pour les familles dans le besoin plutôt que d'envoyer des cadeaux au futur bébé.

Et ces demandes ont porté leur fruit puisque les dons ont afflué. L'association Lunchbox Fund a ainsi récolté de quoi offrir 100 000 repas chauds aux enfants d'Afrique du Sud. De son côté, Baby2Baby a reçu plus de 5000 articles tels que couches, berceaux, livres et sacs à dos. Mais un détail a fait sensation chez les fans du couple royal. Alors qu'ils remerciaient les nombreuses personnes qui ont effectué des donations pour des associations britanniques, Meghan et Harry ont écrit: «De la part du duc et de la duchesse (et de bébé Sussex), nous tenions à vous remercier infiniment». Il n'en fallait pas plus pour que la rumeur soit lancée: le premier enfant du couple serait-il déjà né?

(L'essentiel/utes)