Carnet rose
03 mai 2019 12:45; Act: 03.05.2019 12:59 Print
Blake Lively et Keira Knightley sont enceintes
Les deux actrices américaines attendent un heureux événement. Elles ont surpris tout le monde jeudi, en apparaissant en public avec un ventre déjà bien rond.
Blake Lively et Ryan Reynolds sont mariés depuis 2012. (photo: Angela Weiss)
Blake Lively et Keira Knighltey sont de petites cachottières. L'Américaine de 31 ans et l'Anglaise de 34 ans ont surpris tout le monde en apparaissant en public avec un ventre déjà bien rond le 2 mai 2019, à l'avant-première de «Pikachu» à New York, pour Blake, et à un cocktail organisé par Chanel à Paris, pour Keira.
Mariée à Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively a déjà deux filles: James, 4 ans, et Iris, 2 ans. De son côté, Keira Knightley et son époux James Righton ont une fille de 4 ans, prénommée Edie. En septembre 2018, l'actrice avait pourtant confié qu'elle ne souhaitait pas retomber enceinte. «Un deuxième bébé dans l'immédiat? Non merci! Que les hommes commencent par porter 9 mois un bébé puis accouchent... Ensuite on en reparlera. Nous sommes très bien à trois à la maison pour l'instant», avait-elle déclaré.
Congrats to our very own #PokeMom, @blakelively! So happy for you & @vancityreynolds. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OGnbg5lJBP— POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) 3 mai 2019
Voir cette publication sur InstagramBABY NEWS / / It's a baby boom! Actress Keira Knightley has also revealed she is expecting baby number two with husband James Righton. Keira wore a Grecian style Chanel dress at a cocktail party for the fashion house in Paris showing an already sizeable bump! The couple have a four year old daughter Edie. ✔️ . @chanelofficial Une publication partagée par STYLISH BUMP (@stylish.bump) le 2 Mai 2019 à 7 :57 PDT
(L'essentiel/utes)