Blake Lively et Keira Knightley sont enceintes

Blake Lively et Keira Knighltey sont de petites cachottières. L'Américaine de 31 ans et l'Anglaise de 34 ans ont surpris tout le monde en apparaissant en public avec un ventre déjà bien rond le 2 mai 2019, à l'avant-première de «Pikachu» à New York, pour Blake, et à un cocktail organisé par Chanel à Paris, pour Keira.

Mariée à Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively a déjà deux filles: James, 4 ans, et Iris, 2 ans. De son côté, Keira Knightley et son époux James Righton ont une fille de 4 ans, prénommée Edie. En septembre 2018, l'actrice avait pourtant confié qu'elle ne souhaitait pas retomber enceinte. «Un deuxième bébé dans l'immédiat? Non merci! Que les hommes commencent par porter 9 mois un bébé puis accouchent... Ensuite on en reparlera. Nous sommes très bien à trois à la maison pour l'instant», avait-elle déclaré.

(L'essentiel/utes)