Carnet rose

03 mai 2019 12:45; Act: 03.05.2019 12:59 Print

Blake Lively et Keira Knightley sont enceintes

Les deux actrices américaines attendent un heureux événement. Elles ont surpris tout le monde jeudi, en apparaissant en public avec un ventre déjà bien rond.

storybild

Blake Lively et Ryan Reynolds sont mariés depuis 2012. (photo: Angela Weiss)

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

Blake Lively et Keira Knighltey sont de petites cachottières. L'Américaine de 31 ans et l'Anglaise de 34 ans ont surpris tout le monde en apparaissant en public avec un ventre déjà bien rond le 2 mai 2019, à l'avant-première de «Pikachu» à New York, pour Blake, et à un cocktail organisé par Chanel à Paris, pour Keira.

Mariée à Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively a déjà deux filles: James, 4 ans, et Iris, 2 ans. De son côté, Keira Knightley et son époux James Righton ont une fille de 4 ans, prénommée Edie. En septembre 2018, l'actrice avait pourtant confié qu'elle ne souhaitait pas retomber enceinte. «Un deuxième bébé dans l'immédiat? Non merci! Que les hommes commencent par porter 9 mois un bébé puis accouchent... Ensuite on en reparlera. Nous sommes très bien à trois à la maison pour l'instant», avait-elle déclaré.

(L'essentiel/utes)

Plus de people

Accouchement de Meghan

Les médias avertis dès le début du travail

Accouchement de Meghan

Le palais de Buckingham préviendra les journalistes, dès que l'accouchement de la duchesse de Sussex aura commencé.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Un an pour retrouver la ligne après sa grossesse

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Le mannequin anglais a dû se discipliner comme jamais pour perdre ses kilos en trop, après la naissance de son premier enfant.

Carnet noir

L'acteur qui jouait Chewbacca s'est éteint

Carnet noir

L'acteur Peter Mayhew, qui a longtemps endossé le costume de Chewbacca, extraterrestre géant et poilu de la saga «Star Wars», est mort mardi à l'âge de 74 ans.

En Allemagne

Stella et Liam surpris en tête à tête romantique

En Allemagne

À peine séparé de Naomi Campbell, le chanteur du groupe One Direction semble déjà très proche du top de 28 ans.

Meghan et Harry

L'indice qui laisse penser que le bébé est déjà né

Meghan et Harry

Les fans de la famille royale n'en peuvent plus de ce suspense: quand Meghan et Harry vont-ils enfin annoncer la naissance de leur enfant? Certains pensent qu'il est déjà né.