Carnet rose
15 juillet 2019 14:17; Act: 15.07.2019 14:26 Print
Aria, ex-prof de yoga de la «Star Ac», est maman
C'est sur Instagram qu'Aria a annoncé la naissance et le prénom de son fils, né dimanche. La jeune femme a poursuivi ses activités de prof jusqu'à la fin de sa grossesse.
Voir cette publication sur InstagramCalvin Lucky Forristal welcome to the world... we seriously love you so so much already @yogawithgus @babycalvinandfamily Une publication partagée par A R I A Crescendo (@aria.official) le 14 Juil. 2019 à 4 :41 PDT
«Calvin Lucky Forristal, bienvenue dans ce monde... nous sommes déjà tellement amoureux de toi, sérieusement...». Tel est le message d'accueil et d'amour qu'Aria a adressé à son fils nouveau-né en postant une photo d'elle, de son compagnon et de leur enfant.
C'est le 19 avril que la jeune femme, prof de yoga dans l'édition 2005 de la «Star Academy», avait annoncé sa grossesse. Elle n'a eu de cesse, depuis lors, de publier sur son compte Instagram des photos d'elle enceinte, souvent avec la complicité de son compagnon Gus, dans des postures parfois pour le moins acrobatiques!
Aria a poursuivi ses activités de prof jusqu'en fin de grossesse. Le 7 juillet, elle a ainsi décerné un diplôme à l'ex-Miss France, Alexandra Rosenfeld, qui souhaite suivre la même voie qu'elle.
Voir cette publication sur InstagramHey guys so @yogawithgus and I have some exciting news ... We are soon welcoming a new member to our family and we are over the moon ... Creating life with the person you love is the most beautiful thing in the world it's exciting and a bit scary as well! a new adventure that begins for us and we love it already ✨✨✨✨✨ pic by the amazing @coralielescieux ???? @lisedufosse Une publication partagée par A R I A Crescendo (@aria.official) le 19 Avril 2019 à 11 :28 PDT
Voir cette publication sur InstagramYou are my best friend as well as my lover, and I do not know which side of you I enjoy the most. I treasure each side, just as I have treasured our life together. @yogawithgus Wearing: @oysho @oysho_sport #oysho #oyshoyoga #oyshosport ???? by @coralielescieux Une publication partagée par A R I A Crescendo (@aria.official) le 8 Juin 2019 à 1 :02 PDT
Voir cette publication sur InstagramNo relationship is perfect, ever. There are always some ways you have to bend, to compromise, to give something up in order to gain something greater...The love we have for each other is bigger than these small differences. And that's the key. It's like a big pie chart, and the love in a relationship has to be the biggest piece. Love can make up for a lot. Love this guy so much @yogawithgus you so special and so happy to build this family together 1+1=3 ???????????? pic by @coralielescieux Wearing : @oysho_sport @oysho #oysho #oyshosport #oyshoyoga Une publication partagée par A R I A Crescendo (@aria.official) le 5 Mai 2019 à 9 :47 PDT
