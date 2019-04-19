Carnet rose

15 juillet 2019 14:17; Act: 15.07.2019 14:26 Print

Aria, ex-​​prof de yoga de la «Star Ac», est maman

C'est sur Instagram qu'Aria a annoncé la naissance et le prénom de son fils, né dimanche. La jeune femme a poursuivi ses activités de prof jusqu'à la fin de sa grossesse.

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

«Calvin Lucky Forristal, bienvenue dans ce monde... nous sommes déjà tellement amoureux de toi, sérieusement...». Tel est le message d'accueil et d'amour qu'Aria a adressé à son fils nouveau-né en postant une photo d'elle, de son compagnon et de leur enfant.

C'est le 19 avril que la jeune femme, prof de yoga dans l'édition 2005 de la «Star Academy», avait annoncé sa grossesse. Elle n'a eu de cesse, depuis lors, de publier sur son compte Instagram des photos d'elle enceinte, souvent avec la complicité de son compagnon Gus, dans des postures parfois pour le moins acrobatiques!

Aria a poursuivi ses activités de prof jusqu'en fin de grossesse. Le 7 juillet, elle a ainsi décerné un diplôme à l'ex-Miss France, Alexandra Rosenfeld, qui souhaite suivre la même voie qu'elle.

(L'essentiel/cma)

Plus de people

Actrice australienne

Rebel Wilson admet être «une bonne menteuse»

Actrice australienne

Rebel Wilson joue une pro de l'escroquerie dans «Le coup du siècle», qui va sortir en salles cette semaine. Elle s'est fait avoir dans la vraie vie...

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

Etats-Unis

La famille Mendes-​​Gosling s'agrandit

Etats-Unis

Les acteurs et leurs deux filles ont adopté un chien et l'ont présenté sur Instagram.

Portugal

Le tournage des «Marseillais» reprend

Portugal

La production de la téléréalité a trouvé une nouvelle maison pour les candidats, après que la première a subi un incendie.

Jaden Smith

Des repas aux plus démunis, oui mais vegans

Jaden Smith

Un des fils de Will continue la philanthropie. Il l'a montré sur Instagram avec le food-truck végan qu'il a installé pour nourrir les nécessiteux de Los Angeles.

Petite surprise

Hugh Jackman a servi le café à ses fans

Petite surprise

L'acteur australien a surpris les personnes venues le voir sur scène en leur préparant des tasses de petit noir. Il se trouvait dans la roulotte de son entreprise.