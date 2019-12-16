Miami

16 décembre 2019

Sous les verrous, Kodak Black vivrait un enfer

Emprisonné depuis plusieurs semaines, le rappeur américain de 22 ans se plaint d'être violemment battu par ses gardes.

Kodak Black dénonce la violence quil subirait durant son incarcération. (photo: Mike Coppola)

Kodak Black n'aurait pas dû falsifier les informations de son casier judiciaire sur un formulaire à remplir pour se procurer des armes à feu, en mai 2019. Condamné à une peine de 4 ans ferme dans une prison de Miami, il y vivrait un enfer.

Dès les premiers jours de détention du rappeur, son équipe a fait savoir qu'il était maltraité. Samedi dernier, elle a publié un message sur Instagram où Kodak raconte ses altercations avec des gardiens. «En octobre, on m'a injecté une substance qui m'a fait me sentir comme si j'étais en train de mourir. Ceci m'a laissé dans un état de paranoïa constant», dit-il.

L'Américain de 22 ans s'est aussi bagarré avec un détenu. Un garde l'aurait alors aspergé de gaz lacrymogène et l'aurait frappé si brutalement que le rappeur aurait dû être ramené à sa cellule en chaise roulante. Pour le moment, le pénitencier concerné ne s'est pas exprimé sur ces accusations.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC. That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience i managed to go to the CO's office to seek medical Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied ! This left me in a state of paranoia. Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate. This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face. Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people. I was summoning for them to stop while gasping for my breath. This near death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn't popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day. I was beaten so brutally that I had to be taken to the Box in a wheelchair. I have been here for 45 days without commissary, hygiene stressed out and on psych meds. Having to mourn the loss of my brother Juice World behind the doors. Prior to this there were a few inmates who intentionally beat up ... An officer and no charges were filed. Meanwhile I get into a fight with another inmate and this officer jumps in to inflict harm on himself and capitalize on my status as a local celebrity ... I had officers tell me that the CO was ok that night and that he is trying to go this route. Because he self checked himself in the hospital. I have also heard officers tell me that the CO has been back to FDC and bragging that he will get a quarter million from me. I want to shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds. #JUSTICEFORKODAK Une publication partagée par KILL BILL (@kodakblack) le 14 Déc. 2019 à 12 :01 PST

(L'essentiel/lja)

