Le corps rongé par son addiction à la vodka

Une ex-playmate raconte l'enfer de son addiction à la vodka. Aujourd'hui âgée de 37 ans, en bonne santé et attendant un enfant avec son partenaire, Jessica Landon revient de très loin. «Je suis arrivée à Los Angeles quand j'avais 19 ans. Je défilais, je jouais des rôles et passais beaucoup de temps au Manoir Playboy. À l'époque, je croyais que je vivais mon rêve», confie-t-elle dans les colonne du Sun.

Derrière cette vie d'insouciance et de légèreté, la jeune femme portait un lourd fardeau. Molestée par une baby-sitter alors qu'elle n'avait que cinq ans, Jessica ne s'en est jamais remise. Cet événement survenu durant son enfance lui avait laissé un vide permanent qu'elle tentait de combler avec l'alcool. Arrivée à l'âge de 26 ans, la jeune femme passait ses journées entières à boire de la vodka. «Je me suis créé ma propre prison. Personne ne savait que j'étais aussi mal. J'avais peur de révéler la gravité de la situation. Alors, j'ai gardé le secret très longtemps».

Son corps dit stop

Un jour, affaiblie par l'alcool, l'ex-playmate tombe dans les escaliers et se blesse grièvement à la tête. Il en résulte une hémorragie cérébrale. Malgré l'urgence, Jessica ne peut être tout de suite opérée en raison du taux élevé d'alcool dans son sang. Peu à peu, une partie de son corps montre des signes de paralysie, son visage commence à s'affaisser et elle perd l'usage de la parole petit à petit. Après cinq jours de désintox et plusieurs crises, la chirurgie devient inévitable. Elle est alors admise dans une clinique de rééducation et se rétablit «miraculeusement», selon ses mots.

Guettée par la rechute

Après s'être remise de l'intervention, la jeune femme est accueillie chez un ami où elle fait une rechute. «Trop faible pour me lever, je suis restée allongée dans mon urine et mes excréments», se souvient-elle. L'acide de l'excrétion lui ronge alors la peau au niveau des hanches et du coccyx et provoque une infection. C'est à ce moment-là que certains organes commencent à défaillir. Après avoir passé plus de cinq mois à l'hôpital, elle subit un nouveau sevrage avant de pouvoir rentrer chez ses parents.

Aujourd'hui remise, Jessica Landon travaille comme conseillère en toxicomanie et utilise son expérience pour aider les personnes souffrant de problèmes liés à l'alcool.

(L'essentiel/lhu)