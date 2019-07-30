Ex-modèle Playboy
Le corps rongé par son addiction à la vodka
Aujourd'hui âgée de 37 ans, Jessica Landon se porte comme un charme. Mais sa vie n'a pas toujours été aussi rose.
Une ex-playmate raconte l'enfer de son addiction à la vodka. Aujourd'hui âgée de 37 ans, en bonne santé et attendant un enfant avec son partenaire, Jessica Landon revient de très loin. «Je suis arrivée à Los Angeles quand j'avais 19 ans. Je défilais, je jouais des rôles et passais beaucoup de temps au Manoir Playboy. À l'époque, je croyais que je vivais mon rêve», confie-t-elle dans les colonne du Sun.
Derrière cette vie d'insouciance et de légèreté, la jeune femme portait un lourd fardeau. Molestée par une baby-sitter alors qu'elle n'avait que cinq ans, Jessica ne s'en est jamais remise. Cet événement survenu durant son enfance lui avait laissé un vide permanent qu'elle tentait de combler avec l'alcool. Arrivée à l'âge de 26 ans, la jeune femme passait ses journées entières à boire de la vodka. «Je me suis créé ma propre prison. Personne ne savait que j'étais aussi mal. J'avais peur de révéler la gravité de la situation. Alors, j'ai gardé le secret très longtemps».
Son corps dit stop
Un jour, affaiblie par l'alcool, l'ex-playmate tombe dans les escaliers et se blesse grièvement à la tête. Il en résulte une hémorragie cérébrale. Malgré l'urgence, Jessica ne peut être tout de suite opérée en raison du taux élevé d'alcool dans son sang. Peu à peu, une partie de son corps montre des signes de paralysie, son visage commence à s'affaisser et elle perd l'usage de la parole petit à petit. Après cinq jours de désintox et plusieurs crises, la chirurgie devient inévitable. Elle est alors admise dans une clinique de rééducation et se rétablit «miraculeusement», selon ses mots.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram6/25/13 I have to remind myself of how low I go when I consume alcohol. This was right after having brain surgery to stop a hemorrhage in the center of my brain after falling over a railing. It's not every day that alcohol consumption leads to a brain hemorrhage but odds are if I take one sip I will end up on my death bed within just a few days: uncanny. Sadly this was not the end of my debacle, I went out and drank just two months after my hemorrhagic stroke and it got worse. It boggles my mind that I can walk just one block and buy my drug of choice. Alcohol is ubiquitous and yet it kills more people annually then all other drugs combined. Seems like a socio-cultural malignancy. It has taken decades for the public to understand that alcoholism is not a moral issue or lack of willpower, it is a manifestation of dysfunctional brain chemistry. And still most people cannot fully comprehend addiction, including medical doctors. But I am living proof that it is possible to recover no matter how severe the case is. I am beyond grateful that I have a working brain that is still adept at absorbing knew information and retaining it. I never feared death but man I feared living with "wet brain". I thank God everyday that I can walk & talk and understand what's happening around me because there was a time when those things were contingent upon a miracle. I have a new appreciation for life, I see the beauty in things that I never noticed before, tragic bottoms create beautiful transformations. I know now that my scars are precisely what God intended to be transmuted into my purpose. My pain has been the best vehicle in connecting with others who are/who have suffered deeply and that makes it all worth it. Suffering unifies humanity and truth telling unlocks people. We're meant to connect with each other, not hideaway. I am immensely grateful to have parents that are warriors of love and tenacity. Who not only never gave up hope but we're brave enough to look at my alcoholism up close and truly believe that their enduring love would loosen the grip it had on their daughter. And they were right. Love may not conquer all things but it does set all things right. ❤️ Une publication partagée par JESSICA LANDON (@jessicalandon12) le 25 Juin 2017 à 10 :10 PDT
Guettée par la rechute
Après s'être remise de l'intervention, la jeune femme est accueillie chez un ami où elle fait une rechute. «Trop faible pour me lever, je suis restée allongée dans mon urine et mes excréments», se souvient-elle. L'acide de l'excrétion lui ronge alors la peau au niveau des hanches et du coccyx et provoque une infection. C'est à ce moment-là que certains organes commencent à défaillir. Après avoir passé plus de cinq mois à l'hôpital, elle subit un nouveau sevrage avant de pouvoir rentrer chez ses parents.
Aujourd'hui remise, Jessica Landon travaille comme conseillère en toxicomanie et utilise son expérience pour aider les personnes souffrant de problèmes liés à l'alcool.
