Chris Pratt pleure Prince Rupert, son bélier adoré

Triste fin de semaine pour Chris Pratt. Prince Rupert, son bélier, s’est éteint, a-t-il fait savoir sur Instagram le 25 juin 2020. En légende d’une photo le montrant avec l’animal dans les bras, l’acteur de 44 ans lui a rendu hommage. «J’étais le seul à pouvoir lui couper les sabots. Il était très câlin et portait le manteau couleur chocolat le plus beau et le plus épais. Il vivra dans nos coeurs et à la ferme puisque beaucoup de ses agneaux rejoindront le troupeau cette année», a-t-il écrit.

Le mari de Katherine Schwarzenegger élève des animaux dans sa ferme sur l’île de San Juan, dans l’État de Washington, depuis 2017. En plus des moutons, il possède également des vaches et des cochons. Parmi ces derniers, deux lui ont été offerts par son épouse en juin 2019. Le couple a décidé de les appeler Tim et Faith, en référence au couple formé par les chanteurs de country Tim McGraw et Faith Hill, «parce qu’ils (ndlr: les animaux) sont beaux et que leur amour est palpable et inspirant».

(L'essentiel/jfa)