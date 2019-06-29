États-Unis

Chris Pratt pleure Prince Rupert, son bélier adoré

L’acteur est en deuil: son bélier adoré, auquel il adorait faire des câlins, est mort.

Triste fin de semaine pour Chris Pratt. Prince Rupert, son bélier, s’est éteint, a-t-il fait savoir sur Instagram le 25 juin 2020. En légende d’une photo le montrant avec l’animal dans les bras, l’acteur de 44 ans lui a rendu hommage. «J’étais le seul à pouvoir lui couper les sabots. Il était très câlin et portait le manteau couleur chocolat le plus beau et le plus épais. Il vivra dans nos coeurs et à la ferme puisque beaucoup de ses agneaux rejoindront le troupeau cette année», a-t-il écrit.

Le mari de Katherine Schwarzenegger élève des animaux dans sa ferme sur l’île de San Juan, dans l’État de Washington, depuis 2017. En plus des moutons, il possède également des vaches et des cochons. Parmi ces derniers, deux lui ont été offerts par son épouse en juin 2019. Le couple a décidé de les appeler Tim et Faith, en référence au couple formé par les chanteurs de country Tim McGraw et Faith Hill, «parce qu’ils (ndlr: les animaux) sont beaux et que leur amour est palpable et inspirant».

Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring. I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now. Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care. #godbless #friendlykingdom #farmlife

