Miley Cyrus a rendu hommage à une candidate

Jurée dans la version américaine de «The Voice» en 2017, Miley Cyrus s'était liée d'amitié avec l'une de ses protégées, Janice Freeman. Malade depuis plusieurs années, l'ex-candidate est décédée des suites d'une embolie pulmonaire, samedi dernier. Elle avait 33 ans. Lors de leur rencontre, la star de 26 ans avait appris que cette maman d'une fillette de douze ans connaissait des problèmes de santé.

Bouleversée par la mort de Janice, Miley a posté lundi un message touchant sur Instagram: «Je t'ai fait une promesse, ici sur Terre, et je vais tenir cette promesse puisque tu nous regardes depuis le paradis. Prendre soin de ta précieuse petite fille et éclairer ton mari et ta mère quand les jours seront sombres».

(L'essentiel/lja)