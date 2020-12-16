Assemblée générale extraordinaire GSA

GSA Coral Portfolio S.C.A. SICAV-SIF Société d’investissement à capital variable-fonds d’investissement spécialisé Société en commandite par actions Registered office: 2, boulevard de la Foire L-1528 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 144.034

For the attention of the shareholders of GSA Coral Portfolio S.C.A. SICAV-SIF(the “Fund”)

Luxembourg, 14 December 2020 CONVENING NOTICE

As the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Fund convened on 11 December 2020 at 15:00 (Luxembourg time) (the First Meeting) could not validly deliberate on the items on the agenda due to a lack of quorum, you are convened to attend a second extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Fund, to be held on 31 December 2020 at 15:00 (Luxembourg time) at 27, boulevard Marcel Cahen, L-1311 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg before Maître Edouard Delosch notary resident in Luxembourg (the Second Meeting), to deliberate upon the same agenda as the First Meeting, which, for the avoidance of doubt, is the following:

1.Full restatement of the articles of association of the Fund (the Articles) ; and 2.Miscellaneous.

Pursuant to the law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, the Second Meeting shall validly deliberate regardless of the proportion of the capital represented. The resolutions must be adopted by at least two-thirds of the votes cast.

In light of the current COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with article 1 (1) of the law of 23 September 2020 extending measures concerning the holding of meetings of companies and any other legal persons, the Second Meeting will take place exclusively without any physical presence of the shareholders of the Fund. Therefore, in case you wish to participate to the Second Meeting and vote upon the items of the above agenda, you are requested to either (i) return a voting form by email to AttendanceConfirmations@apexfs.com by 29 December 2020 (together with a copy of the passport or ID and evidence of authority of the person having completed such voting form) or (ii) fill in, execute and return a power of attorney by email to AttendanceConfirmations@apexfs.com by 29 December 2020 (together with a copy of the passport or ID and evidence of signatory power of the person signing such power of attorney and with the original, hard copy, to follow by post to 3, rue Gabriel Lippmann, L-5365, Munsbach, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg).

If you control more than one shareholder that is a legal entity, partnership and/or organised under a corporate or other legal form, we hereby request that you execute and deliver the customised power of attorney for each one.

The Board of Directors of the Fund