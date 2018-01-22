Wake up! Boost your career with an MBA!

Is an MBA for me?

No business school promises its students that their salaries will double nor that their professional roles will change the day after graduation. At SHU Luxembourg, candidates work together with academic and administrative directors and a Professor to assess the value of studying for an MBA.

Understanding a candidate’s objectives is crucial. It’s not uncommon for SHU Luxembourg to advise candidates against studying for an MBA. But when candidates’ objectives match those of SHU, success is guaranteed. For over 25 years, SHU has helped its students to succeed and is proud to count the Director of Artelis, the CEO of Xstream, the Marketing Manager for USA/Canada at ExxonMobil, the Chairman of British Steel, a Member of Parliament and the CEO of Luxaviation Helicopters among its alumni.

Are MBA rankings relevant?

An MBA applicant will certainly want to know about rankings, which are an important issue. For potential students who are working professionals in Luxembourg, rankings may not be the most important factor. If we make a comparison with cars, asking the public about the best cars in the world, Lamborghini or Ferrari might be the most popular answers. But are these cars ideal for driving to work in Luxembourg? Perhaps not. When potential students are asked about the best universities, Harvard or MIT might come up. But that doesn’t mean a university other than Harvard or MIT is a bad choice. It might, on the contrary, be a better choice.

One might wonder about leaving Luxembourg; in that case, accreditation is key, particularly AACSB, which offers world class recognition.

SHU has the best local network (more than 600 alumni in Luxembourg), is recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education and Research and by the AACSB (see benefits here). SHU is a world class institution with Professors who studied or teach at MIT, Harvard, Bocconi and SciencesPo Paris.

What does “AACSB accredited” mean? Is there a difference between that and “Member of AACSB”?

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business is the most prestigious accreditation in the world for business schools. It is a quality label given to rigorously audited universities: the quality of Professors, students, programs, research and support facilities are among the main criteria. An accredited school has been checked and inspected, which lowers the risk of applicants being disappointed. Being a member of AACSB is different from being accredited: membership is a prerequisite for the AACSB accreditation process, but members are not required to pursue accreditation.