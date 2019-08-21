Horrible blessure
21 août 2019 13:06; Act: 21.08.2019 15:24 Print
L'ex-reine du MMA a failli perdre un doigt
L'ex-reine des octogones a été victime d'un accident lors du tournage d'une série policière.
Voir cette publication sur InstagramSo the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but IÂm used to live audiences and never showing pain unless IÂm supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. ThereÂs so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didnÂt just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox Une publication partagÃ©e par rondarousey (@rondarousey) le 20 AoÃ»t 2019 Ã 12 :07 PDT
Ronda Rousey (32 ans), l'ancienne star de l'UFC et de la WWE, a failli perdre un doigt lors d'un tournage d'un épisode de la série policière 9-1-1 dans laquelle elle campe le personnage de Lena Bosko.
L'Américaine a raconté sa mésaventure sur son compte Instagram, où elle a publié une image de son majeur de la main gauche sectionné: «C'est un accident bizarre. Lors de la première prise de la journée, une porte de bateau est tombée sur ma main. J'ai cru que j'avais juste coincé mes doigts, alors j'ai terminé la prise sans regarder».
Et l'ex-championne de octogones de MMA de poursuivre: «Après une pause dans le tournage, je suis allée rapidement à l'hôpital avec une ambulance pour remettre en place l'os et le tendon avec une plaque et des vis.» Rousey était de retour sur le plateau de tournage le lendemain de cet accident.
(L'essentiel/Sport-Center)