L'ex-​​reine du MMA a failli perdre un doigt

Ronda Rousey (32 ans), l'ancienne star de l'UFC et de la WWE, a failli perdre un doigt lors d'un tournage d'un épisode de la série policière 9-1-1 dans laquelle elle campe le personnage de Lena Bosko.

L'Américaine a raconté sa mésaventure sur son compte Instagram, où elle a publié une image de son majeur de la main gauche sectionné: «C'est un accident bizarre. Lors de la première prise de la journée, une porte de bateau est tombée sur ma main. J'ai cru que j'avais juste coincé mes doigts, alors j'ai terminé la prise sans regarder».

Et l'ex-championne de octogones de MMA de poursuivre: «Après une pause dans le tournage, je suis allée rapidement à l'hôpital avec une ambulance pour remettre en place l'os et le tendon avec une plaque et des vis.» Rousey était de retour sur le plateau de tournage le lendemain de cet accident.

(L'essentiel/Sport-Center)