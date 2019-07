Cori Gauff, 15 ans, élimine Venus Williams

CORI GAUFF, WHAT DID YOU JUST DO?!!!



15 years old.



Youngest player to feature in the main #wimbledon draw in the Open Era.



She's beaten the five-time champion.



Her idol.



Venus Williams.



On her debut.



INCREDIBLE!

https://t.co/8X5R9MywZB #bbctennis pic.twitter.com/SzA7d5ehFr