Ce défenseur a tout emporté sur son passage

Il a tout cassé ??Et bonne année toujours!?? pic.twitter.com/kqxis1fcBX– INFOSPORT+ (@infosportplus) 31 décembre 2018

Le match du championnat australien lundi entre Perth Glory et le club de Central Coast Mariners - celui qui a accueilli le sprinter Usain Bolt quelques semaines - a été le théâtre d'un incident plutôt improbable.

Sur un coup franc indirect, Tomislav Mrcela a placé son coup de tête et croyait bien avoir doublé la mise - son but a été annulé pour un hors-jeu. Emporté par son élan, le défenseur est rentré dans la cage et s'est cramponné au filet pour se retenir. Une action qui a fait plier le montant gauche!

La partie a été interrompue près de 45 minutes, le temps de remplacer le but par un autre, à roulettes celui-là. Et comme le veut le règlement, il a également fallu changer la cage à l'autre bout du pré, question de taille. Perth Glory s'est finalement imposé 4-1.

That first half clocked 1 hour and 30 minutes in total! The delay came as a result of Tomislav Mrcela snapping the post by falling into the net, after scoring an disallowed offside header goal.(0-3) #CCMvPER#OneGlorypic.twitter.com/w7CAdQUwvt– Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) 31 décembre 2018

Unbelievable situation in Gosford.A portable goal post is replacing the damaged goal that broke after Mrcela tumbled into the net.The delay has already been 25 minutes. #CCMvPERpic.twitter.com/HCKtPrOwsQ– FOX SPORTS Football (@FOXFootballLive) 31 décembre 2018

(L'essentiel)