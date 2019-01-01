Football

Ce défenseur a tout emporté sur son passage

Un joueur australien de Perth Glory a cassé le poteau en rentrant dans la cage. La partie a été arrêtée plus de 40 minutes.

Une faute?

Le match du championnat australien lundi entre Perth Glory et le club de Central Coast Mariners - celui qui a accueilli le sprinter Usain Bolt quelques semaines - a été le théâtre d'un incident plutôt improbable.

Sur un coup franc indirect, Tomislav Mrcela a placé son coup de tête et croyait bien avoir doublé la mise - son but a été annulé pour un hors-jeu. Emporté par son élan, le défenseur est rentré dans la cage et s'est cramponné au filet pour se retenir. Une action qui a fait plier le montant gauche!

La partie a été interrompue près de 45 minutes, le temps de remplacer le but par un autre, à roulettes celui-là. Et comme le veut le règlement, il a également fallu changer la cage à l'autre bout du pré, question de taille. Perth Glory s'est finalement imposé 4-1.

(L'essentiel)

