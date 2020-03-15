Football
Un international français positif au coronavirus
Eliaquim Mangala, joueur de Valence, est atteint du coronavirus, comme quatre de ses coéquipiers.
Eliaquim Mangala est positif au coronavirus.
Le club espagnol de Valence a annoncé dimanche que «cinq membres de l'encadrement et joueurs de l'équipe première» avaient été diagnostiqués positifs au nouveau coronavirus, dont son défenseur français Eliaquim Mangala.
«Tous se trouvent à leur domicile, en bon état de santé et appliquent des mesures d'isolement», a annoncé le club espagnol dans un communiqué, sans donner de noms.
À l'instar de son coéquipier Ezequiel Garay, l'international français a révélé qu'il était atteint sur Instagram. «À ce moment, je me sens bien et je n'ai pas de symptômes associés à ceux du virus. Cependant je suis confiné à la maison et je n'ai pas de contact avec ma famille».
I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive. At the moment, I'm feelling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and have no contact with my family. I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well. If everyone respect these instructions, together we will avoid the propagation as much as possible and fight to avoid transmitting it to people, who may have aggravating symptoms. Many thanks for your support message, Take care of yourself and your loved ones and respect the confinement instructions to avoid the spreading #QuedateenCasa #StayAtHome #RestezALaMaison
