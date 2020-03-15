Un international français positif au coronavirus

Le club espagnol de Valence a annoncé dimanche que «cinq membres de l'encadrement et joueurs de l'équipe première» avaient été diagnostiqués positifs au nouveau coronavirus, dont son défenseur français Eliaquim Mangala.

«Tous se trouvent à leur domicile, en bon état de santé et appliquent des mesures d'isolement», a annoncé le club espagnol dans un communiqué, sans donner de noms.

À l'instar de son coéquipier Ezequiel Garay, l'international français a révélé qu'il était atteint sur Instagram. «À ce moment, je me sens bien et je n'ai pas de symptômes associés à ceux du virus. Cependant je suis confiné à la maison et je n'ai pas de contact avec ma famille».

(th/L'essentiel)