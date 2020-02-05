Football - Liga

Diego Godin perd trois dents à la suite d'un choc

L'international uruguayen de l'Atlético Madrid a été victime d'un choc violent avec le gardien de Valence, lors de la 22e journée du championnat d'Espagne.

Le défenseur de 31 ans «souffre d'un fort traumatisme facial ayant provoqué une triple fracture au niveau de la mâchoire supérieure», déplore le club, sans préciser la durée d'indisponibilité de son joueur. Celui-ci va en effet subir une opération de reconstruction faciale par un spécialiste.

L'international s'est blessé en étant violemment heurté par le portier adverse alors qu'il disputait un ballon aérien. Il a été remplacé à la 50e minute et a quitté la pelouse en se couvrant la bouche, visiblement ensanglantée.

(L'essentiel/afp)

