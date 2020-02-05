Football - Liga
05 février 2018 15:09; Act: 05.02.2018 15:49 Print
Diego Godin perd trois dents à la suite d'un choc
L'international uruguayen de l'Atlético Madrid a été victime d'un choc violent avec le gardien de Valence, lors de la 22e journée du championnat d'Espagne.
Diego Godin losing a few teeth here courtesy of NetoÂs elbow.#AtletiValencia pic.twitter.com/TrjRvD13cW— CityzenBlue (@CityzenBlu) February 4, 2018
Le défenseur de 31 ans «souffre d'un fort traumatisme facial ayant provoqué une triple fracture au niveau de la mâchoire supérieure», déplore le club, sans préciser la durée d'indisponibilité de son joueur. Celui-ci va en effet subir une opération de reconstruction faciale par un spécialiste.
L'international s'est blessé en étant violemment heurté par le portier adverse alors qu'il disputait un ballon aérien. Il a été remplacé à la 50e minute et a quitté la pelouse en se couvrant la bouche, visiblement ensanglantée.
Diego Godín was substituted after he collided with the opposing goalkeeper during today's La Liga game between Atlético Madrid and Valencia.Godín lost a tooth as a result of the collision.(- @AtleticoFans). pic.twitter.com/kG3Ww6Kbf7— Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) February 4, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin lost a tooth after a challenge with Valencia goalkeeper Neto ???? pic.twitter.com/pNwtznjXve— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 4, 2018
Here is Godin's tooth flying out of his mouth. pic.twitter.com/VwwKB9dJfA— AtléticoFans (@AtleticoFans) February 4, 2018
(L'essentiel/afp)