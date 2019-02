Le 1er match de hockey féminin au Luxembourg

If you want to change the world, start at home.

On Sunday 17th February 2019 the Ice hockey world changed forever. Over a 44 hour span, across a record 40 nations, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) hosted the #GlobalGirlsGame. Starting in New Zealand, competing ladies were split into 2 teams, White vs Blue, with the scores of each nations' matches being accumulated across the globe. Amongst those countries, for the first time ever, was Luxembourg. Our tiny nation of 600,000 inhabitants continues to defy the odds by showcasing talented hockey players no matter the age, nationality or gender. The match in Luxembourg ended White 5-3 Blue but collectively Team Blue would win the Global Girls Game by a score of 137-135.

A special congratulations has to go out to EVERYONE involved in Luxembourg hockey. From it's inception and enrollement in the IIHF in 1912, all the way to the present day. Hockey in Luxembourg continues to grow and smash participation and attendance records each and every season.

We're here to be heard, we're here to be seen and we're here to stay.