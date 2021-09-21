Lewandowski, le Soulier d'or avant le Ballon d'or?

Meilleur buteur de Bundesliga, la saison passée avec 41 buts, Robert Lewandowski a reçu mardi, son Soulier d’or d’européen, décerné au meilleur buteur de l’ensemble des cinq grands championnats d’Europe. Une distinction reçue lors d'une cérémonie organisée dans le musée du Bayern Munich à l'Allianz Arena.

Encore buteur ce week-end face à Bochum, la machine à buts polonaise a établi un nouveau record en marquant pour la treizième fois consécutive lors d'un match à domicile. L'attaquant de 33 ans fait partie des prétendants les plus sérieux au Ballon d'or, qu'il aurait pu remporter la saison passée si le trophée avait été décerné. Depuis qu'il a rejoint la Bavière en provenance de Dortmund en 2014, il a inscrit 305 buts en 355 matches.

13 – Robert Lewandowski is the first player in #Bundesliga history to score in 13 consecutive home matches in the competition; previously he had shared this record with Gerd Müller and Jupp Heynckes (12 each). Record. #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/Vq4qWyUV54