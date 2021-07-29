Le maillot très «Dortmund» de Chelsea

Alors que les rumeurs envoyant le Norvégien du Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland à Chelsea vont bon train, le club anglais champion d'Europe a dévoilé jeudi, son nouveau maillot extérieur. Un maillot jaune et noir très «BVB», qui n'a pas tardé à faire réagir. Sur les réseaux sociaux, nombreux fans ont ironisé.

«Chelsea pense qu'en copiant le maillot de Dortmund, Timo Werner va devenir Haaland» a plaisanté un utilisateur de Twitter. «Je pense a volontairement fait ressembler son maillot à Dortmund pour recruter plus facilement Haaland» ajoutait un autre internaute.

Chelsea yellow is back!



Introducing our 21/22 @nikefootball away kit, with pinstripe hoops nodding to the past, brought into the present by a striking black colourway! ????⚫#ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/CiAZZeBTYZ