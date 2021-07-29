Football
Le maillot très «Dortmund» de Chelsea
Le nouveau maillot extérieur des Blues de Chelsea dévoilé jeudi, rappelle étrangement la tunique du Borussia Dortmund.
Le maillot exérieur de Chelsea dévoilé jeudi, par le club anglais rappelle celui du Borissia Dortmund. (photo: Chelsea FC)
Alors que les rumeurs envoyant le Norvégien du Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland à Chelsea vont bon train, le club anglais champion d'Europe a dévoilé jeudi, son nouveau maillot extérieur. Un maillot jaune et noir très «BVB», qui n'a pas tardé à faire réagir. Sur les réseaux sociaux, nombreux fans ont ironisé.
«Chelsea pense qu'en copiant le maillot de Dortmund, Timo Werner va devenir Haaland» a plaisanté un utilisateur de Twitter. «Je pense a volontairement fait ressembler son maillot à Dortmund pour recruter plus facilement Haaland» ajoutait un autre internaute.
