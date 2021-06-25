Tennis
Un Chinois pour la première fois à Wimbledon
Zhang Zhizhen va devenir le premier tennisman chinois à participer à Wimbledon de l'ère Open, après sa qualification pour le tableau principal du tournoi britannique.
Shanghai native Zhang Zhizhen, 24, qualified for Wimbledon on Thursday to become the first Chinese man in the Open era to play in the Grand Slam tournament For #AFPSportshttps://t.co/pGBuqee7nA— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 24, 2021
Le joueur de 24 ans a battu l'Argentin Francisco Cerundolo 6-0, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6) au dernier tour des qualifications pour accéder au tableau principal (28 juin - 11 juillet).
Surnommé «ZZZ» en référence aux trois «z» de son nom, le natif de Shanghai, 178e mondial, est aussi le seul tennisman chinois à figurer dans le Top 250.
(L'essentiel/AFP)