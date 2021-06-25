Tennis

25 juin 2021 10:10; Act: 25.06.2021 11:07 Print

Un Chinois pour la première fois à Wimbledon

Zhang Zhizhen va devenir le premier tennisman chinois à participer à Wimbledon de l'ère Open, après sa qualification pour le tableau principal du tournoi britannique.

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

Le joueur de 24 ans a battu l'Argentin Francisco Cerundolo 6-0, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6) au dernier tour des qualifications pour accéder au tableau principal (28 juin - 11 juillet).

Surnommé «ZZZ» en référence aux trois «z» de son nom, le natif de Shanghai, 178e mondial, est aussi le seul tennisman chinois à figurer dans le Top 250.

(L'essentiel/AFP)

Plus de sports

Ticker – Luxemburg

Luxemburg meldet vier Neuinfektionen

Ticker – Luxemburg

Das Coronavirus hat Luxemburg weiterhin im Griff. Derzeit befindet scheint die Lage sich jedoch zu entspannen. Alle Entwicklungen und Informationen in unserem Newsticker.

Wegen Delta-Variante

Israel muss wieder zur Maskenpflicht greifen

Wegen Delta-Variante

Ab Freitagmittag müssten grundsätzlich alle Personen in Innenräumen einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz tragen, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium mit.

Neue Corona-Fälle

Sydney muss teils wieder in den strikten Lockdown

Neue Corona-Fälle

Nach mehreren Corona-Neuinfektionen werden Teile der australischen Metropole in den strikten Lockdown zurückgeworfen. Die Maßnahmen gelten zunächst eine Woche.

In Wuhan entdeckte Viren

Forscher findet in Cloud frühe Corona-​​Gensequenzen

In Wuhan entdeckte Viren

Ein US-Forscher ist im Web auf Gensequenzen des Covid-19-Virus früher Krankheitsfälle gestoßen, die zuvor aus einer Datenbank entfernt worden waren.

Bei EU-Gipfel

Kurz fordert Aus für Corona-​​Quarantäne

Bei EU-Gipfel

Alle, die einen gültigen Grünen Pass vorlegen können, sollen künftig in der ganzen EU nicht mehr in Quarantäne müssen. Diese Forderung stellt der österreichische Regierungschef.

In Luxemburg

Delta-​​Variante macht ein Drittel der Fälle aus

In Luxemburg

LUXEMBURG - Der Anteil der Corona-Varianten bleibt sehr hoch. Jeder dritte Fall geht mittlerweile auf die indische Mutante zurück.