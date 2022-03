Jerusalem – Archäologen öffnen das Grab von Jesus Christus

epa05606915 A view of the archaeology work at the tomb of Jesus Christ in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in the old city of Jerusalem, 28 October 2016. Archaeologist scientists have exposed for the first time in centuries the original surface of what�s believed to be the traditional burial place of Christ. in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Located in the Old City of Jerusalem. According to Christian tradition, Jesus body was laid on a shelf in a limestone cave following his crucifixion by the Romans in A.D. 30. EPA/ATEF SAFADI +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++