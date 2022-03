Ajax-Jungstar – De Jong wechselt für 75 Millionen zum FC Barcelona

epa07312861 A handout picture provided by FC Barcelona shows FC Barcelona's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu (R) posing for the photographers with Dutch soccer player Frenkie de Jong (L) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 23 January 2018. FC Barcelona announced signing of Ajax's midfielder Frenkie de Jong for 75 millions of euros plus a possible 11 millions in add-ons. EPA/EFE / FC BARCELONA / HANDOUT / USE EDITORIAL ONLY/ NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES