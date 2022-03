KONZERT IN LUXEMBURG – Die Rockhal ist bereit für Snoop Dogg

The rapper Snoop Dogg performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on June 21, 2015. The hip-hop star devoted much of his set to a celebration of marijuana, of which he has been a vocal advocate as drug laws in the United States, and his native California in particular, ease. The Firefly Music Festival drew some 90,000 people over four days, as the event emerges into one of the premier events of its kind on the US East Coast. AFP PHOTO/SHAUN TANDON