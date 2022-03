Top Five – Diese Smartphone-Apps sind Stromfresser

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012 file photo, a man demonstrates the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smart phone during a media preview at the Samsung stand at the IFA consumer electric fair in Berlin. Corning Inc., maker of the Gorilla Glass featured on many mobile devices, including the Galaxy Note II, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 announced a tie-up with a Samsung Electronics subsidiary that will boost the glass maker's earnings immediately and guarantees that it will supply Samsung with liquid crystal display glass through 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)