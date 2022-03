Indien – Highway tötet fast alle Männer eines Dorfes

In this photograph taken on October 5, 2015, Indian Lambadi tribal students prepare to cross National Highway 44 to go to school in the village of Peddakunta, some 56 kilometers from Hyderabad. The highway running through the village of Peddakunta in the southern state of Telangana has gained a dire reputation, blamed for the deaths of scores trying to cross it. Since the road was built in 2006, Peddakunta has been dubbed the "village of highway widows" with only one male adult left among the huts of 35 families. The rest of the village comprises women, children and the elderly. AFP PHOTO / NOAH SEELAM