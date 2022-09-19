Do you speak English and do you want to be informed of the latest Luxembourg national news in your native language? This is now possible via our apps.

1 / 3 Step 1: If you have not done so already, download the L'essentiel app for free on your iPhone or Android device. L'essentiel Step 2: Create a user account for free. This will not only provide you with access to the language settings but you will also benefit from many other advantages. L'essentiel Step 3: In the cockpit, you may select whether you want to get the news in the original language, or the automatically produced translation thereof. L'essentiel

With a population consisting of nearly 50% of foreigners, hardly any other country in the world is as multicultural as Luxembourg. There are very few places on earth where people with so many different languages come and work together. And all of them want to hear about the current news in their host country. L'essentiel has delivered daily news in French since 2007 and in German since 2010, thereby targeting a vast majority of Luxembourg's population. Thanks to L'essentiel's apps, the news are now also available in English.

Download In all our apps, whether in French or in German and whether you are using an iPhone or an Android device, you have the possibility to set the language to English. The apps are available for download for free in Apple's App Store or in Google's Play Store: L'essentiel FR (iPhone)

L'essentiel DE (iPhone)

L'essentiel FR (Android)

L'essentiel DE (Android)

In order to have access to the news in English, you need to register as a user beforehand. If you already have an Apple, Google or Facebook account, this will only take a few seconds and not much longer if you have to register. Once you have logged in, you will be able to set your preferred language in the cockpit of the app. All the articles from L'essentiel are automatically translated by a software, with the exception of polls, videos and readers' comments. Accordingly, the translations may contain mistakes, which we are ready to accept as our main purpose is to provide the entire population with the latest news.

The new feature makes it possible for newly arrived and expats wanting to get familiar with one of the official languages in Luxembourg, or preferring to read news in their native language, to hear about the latest news and debates in the country.