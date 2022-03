Rekordpreis – Vergrabene Atari-Games für 100.000 Euro verkauft

Film Director Zak Penn shows a box of a decades-old Atari 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' game found in a dumpsite in Alamogordo, N.M., Saturday, April 26, 2014. Producers of a documentary dug in a southeastern New Mexico landfill in search of millions of cartridges of the game that has been called the worst game in the history of video gaming and were buried there in 1983. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca)