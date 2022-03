Pour la reine Elizabeth II – 103 coups de canon ont fait vibrer Londres

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute in front of Tower Bridge in London on February 7, 2022, to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne. - Pomp, pageantry and puddings will form the centrepiece of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace announced. The 95-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee begins on February 6 -- the date in 1952 when she became queen after the death of her father, King George VI. Britain's longest-serving monarch will be the only queen or king in the country's long history to have ruled for 70 years. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)