Evasion collective – 17 détenus abattus, 57 en cavale en Papouasie

In this photograph taken on May 9, 2015, prisoners are seen at the grounds of Abepura prison located in Jayapura in the eastern province of Papua, where several Papuan political prisoners were held. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said May 9 decades-old reporting restrictions for foreign journalists in Papua would be lifted and ordered the release of a group of political prisoners in the insurgency-hit eastern province. AFP PHOTO / ROMEO GACAD / AFP PHOTO / ROMEO GACAD