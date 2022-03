Grosse arnaque – 60% des tableaux du musée étaient des faux

A visitor looks at painting by French painter Etienne Terrus at the museum dedicated to the artist, in Elne (Elna), on April 28, 2018.

Sad inauguration on April 27, 2018 for the museum dedicated to Etienne Terrus, in Elne, in the Pyrenees-Orientales, which saw its collection amputated by 60%, 82 paintings on 140 were counterfeit. / AFP PHOTO / RAYMOND ROIG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION