Centrales à charbon – A 99 ans, elle se bat contre l'Etat vietnamien

This photograph taken on April 21, 2019 shows 99-year-old Pham Thi Ca resting in her makeshift shelter in Van Phong Bay. - Toothless and nearly blind, grandmother Pham Thi Ca refuses to leave her plot of land even after bulldozers demolished her house -- an extraordinary holdout against communist Vietnam's deepening addiction to coal. For power-hungry Vietnam coal is for now cheaper, more reliable and more familiar than renewables, which currently provide less than one percent of the country's power generation. (Photo by - / AFP) / TO GO WITH Vietnam-climate-energy-coal, FEATURE by Tran Thi Minh Ha with Jenny Vaughan