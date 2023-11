Après Ciaran, la tempête Domingos va toucher le Luxembourg

A member of the public walks near a tipped car among damages from the overnight flooding of the Porto river after storm Ciaran hit the region, at the port of Porto, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on November 3, 2023. At least 12 people were killed as Storm Ciaran battered Western Europe with record winds of up to 200 kilometres per hour, causing travel mayhem with closed ports and flight and rail disruptions. The French weather service said storms would continue into November 3, notably in the southwest of the country and on the island of Corsica. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)