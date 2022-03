Au Brésil – Cette cité balnéaire qui disparaît sous la mer

A man drinks beer at Atafona beach, Atafona neighbourhood, in Sao Joao da Barra, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 7, 2022. - Vultures roam the sand in the Brazilian resort town of Atafona amid the ruins of the latest houses destroyed by the sea, whose relentless rise has turned the local coastline into an apocalyptic landscape. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)