Immobilier en Allemagne – Des Berlinois protestent contre le prix des loyers

Demonstrators hold up posters against the Deutsche Wohnen property company as they protest against gentrification and rising rents on April 6, 2019 in Berlin. - Tens of thousands of people were poised to join marches against "rental insanity" (Mietwahnsinn) in cities like Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt am Main. A wave of gentrification and rising rents is provoking rising anger and leading some to even ponder radical solutions like expropriating housing from institutional landlords. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)