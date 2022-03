Etat islamique – Ils «fantasment plus sur la kalach que sur le Coran»

FILE - In this June 16, 2014 file photo, demonstrators chant pro-Islamic State group slogans as they carry the group's flags in front of the provincial government headquarters in Mosul, 225 miles (360 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad. Branding experts say an unfortunate association with a name, like businesses and brands who share the name "Isis" with the notorious Islamic militant group, can scar a company�s reputation with customers even if the connection is just coincidental. (AP Photo, File)