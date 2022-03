En France – Jihadisme: ils sont treize sous bracelet électronique

This picture taken on July 27, 2016, shows flowers laid in tribute to Father Jacques Hamel as police officers stand guard the street to the Saint-Etienne church on July 27, 2016 in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, 125 kilometres (77 miles) north of Paris, where the priest was killed the day before in the latest of a string of attacks against Western targets claimed by or blamed on the Islamic State jihadist group.



Father Jacques Hamel, a semi-retired assistant parish priest, had his throat slit in a church in northern France on July 26, 2016, after two men stormed the building and took hostages. As the two attackers made to leave the church they were confronted by a French police unit specialising in hostage situations, the BRI, and were shot dead. / AFP PHOTO / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU