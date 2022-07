Irlande du nord: L'ancien Premier ministre David Trimble, prix Nobel de la paix, est mort

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 16, 2012 Northern Irish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lord David Trimble discusses efforts to negotiate a peace accord between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in the south during a press briefing in Manila. - David Trimble, Northern Ireland's Nobel peace prize winning former first minister, has died at the age of 77, his Ulster Unionist Party said on July 25, 2022. Trimble helped forge the 1997 landmark peace deal in the troubled UK province which ended decades of conflict, and won the prize along with SDLP leader John Hume. (Photo by JAY DIRECTO / AFP)