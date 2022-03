Coronavirus – L'«Ibiza bulgare» a été transformée en ville fantôme

A photograph taken on July 16, 2020 shows tourists walking near empty sunbeds and umbrellas in front of a hotel at the beach in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria's biggest Black Sea resort. - Bulgaria is the poorest country in the EU and will be dealt a body blow by the virtual collapse of its tourism sector, which accounts for 12 percent of annual economic output. Initially Bulgaria managed to control its infection numbers but after easing its lockdown comparatively early, it has found itself in the midst of a fresh spike in infections. (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP)