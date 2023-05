Proportion au plus bas: La Nouvelle-Zélande compte moins de cinq moutons par habitant, du jamais vu

A photo taken on 21 April, 2017 shows a flock of merino sheep driven 15 kilometres up and over Old Man Peak at 6000ft (1828m) during a two-day muster on the 30,000 acre (12,140 hectares) Dunstan Downs sheep station at Lindis Pass, deep in New Zealand's South Island. From 1856 to 1987, sheep farming was the most important farming industry in New Zealand. A removal of government subsidies in the 1980's and a drop in wool prices saw sheep numbers fall from 70 million in 1982 to about 29 million in 2014. Dairy farming has now become the dominant agriculture industry with many sheep farms converted to milking cows to cash in on the strong worldwide demand for dairy products. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)