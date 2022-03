Accident en Italie – La vétusté des trains de la région est pointée du doigt

A picture taken on July 13, 2016 shows remains of the train crash site near Corato, in the southern Italian region of Puglia as rescuers searched for missing bodies from the wreckage of a head-on collision that claimed at least 25 lives.





As the country grieved, investigators were trying to establish the cause of the high-speed crash between two busy passenger trains in the Puglia region of southern Italy. The civil protection agency said 25 bodies had been recovered, two people were missing and 50 people had been injured. / AFP PHOTO / MARIO LAPORTA