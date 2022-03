Carnet blanc – Le chanteur Ed Sheeran annonce son mariage

(FILES) This file photo taken on December 08, 2017 shows Ed Sheeran performing at the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

British singer Ed Sheeran's third hit album was nominated on January 13, 2018 for the British pop awards, Brit Awards where he will be competing with four young talents, including British-Kosovan singer Dua Lipa. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS