Attaque à Manchester – Le frère de Salman Abedi savait pour l'attentat

Police officers work at a residential property on Elsmore Road in Fallowfield, Manchester, on May 24, 2017, to continue their investigations into the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Police on Tuesday named Salman Abedi -- reportedly British-born of Libyan descent -- as the suspect behind a suicide bombing that ripped into young fans at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. Abedi is reported to have lived at an Elsmore Road property as recently as last year. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF