International ukrainien – Le message anti-guerre de Ruslan Malinovskyi

Atalanta's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrates a goal with a shirt reading "No war in Ukraine" during the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg football match between Olympiacos FC and Atalanta FC at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, on the outskirts on Athens, on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Panayotis TZAMAROS / In Time Sports / AFP) / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Panagiotis Tzamaros] instead of [Louisa Gouliamaki]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will ent