Crash de l'Airbus A320 – Le PDG de Lufthansa sur les lieux du crash

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr (L) and Germanwings CEO Thomas Winkelmann lay a wreath near a stele in memory of the victims of the Germanwings Airbus A320 crash, in the small village of Le Vernet, French Alps, on April 1, 2015. French President Francois Hollande said on March 31 it would soon be possible to identify the victims of the Germanwings plane disaster, as insurers said hundreds of millions of dollars were being set aside to cover compensation for their families. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT