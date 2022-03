Meurtre de Maëlys – Lelandais condamné à la prison à perpétuité

Jennifer Cleyet-Marrel walks past a painting depicting her daughter Maelys as she arrives with Colleen de Araujo (R), sister of Maelys, at the Grenoble assize courthouse, on February 18, 2022 on the last day of the trial of Nordahl Lelandais for the abduction and murder of the eight-year-old girl. - The maximum sentence, life imprisonment with a security sentence of 22 years, was required the day before against Lelandais for the murder of Maelys De Araujo. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)