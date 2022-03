Drame en Argentine – Les deux pilotes de «Dropped» identifiés

France's Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses (BEA), Turbomeca, Airbus Helicopter and Argentine Junta Argentina de Accidentes Aereos Civilies investigators examine on March 12, 2015 the wreckage of one of the two helicopters that crashed on March 9 in Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja, northern Argentina. The two helicopters collided mid-airkilling 10 people including a group of French sports stars participating in a reality TV show on March 9. AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA