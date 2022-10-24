People observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to raped and murdered Lola during a rally called by the far right party Rassemblement National (RN) mayor of Perpignan Louis Aliot in front of the City Hall in Perpignan on October 21, 2022. - The brutalised body of the victim, identified only as "Lola" under French law, was found in a plastic box after going missing in northeast Paris on October 14. A 24-year-old woman from Algeria was quickly identified as the main suspect and detained. Police have determined she had a history of psychiatric disorders. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)